Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in NOV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 511,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOV by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,491,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $12,085,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

