UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.