United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

