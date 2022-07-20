Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

MasTec Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

