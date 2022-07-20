Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

