CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 6,438 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9,330.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

