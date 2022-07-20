CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $154.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20.

