CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $628,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMV opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.