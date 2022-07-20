CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 5,885.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,583,000.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NANR opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.