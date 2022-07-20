CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.

