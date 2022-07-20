CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

