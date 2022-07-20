CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

