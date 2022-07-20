CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMN stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.
AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
