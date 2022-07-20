CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

