FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock worth $3,089,668. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.