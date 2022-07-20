PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 400,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 57.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.