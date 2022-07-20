CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

