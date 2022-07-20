CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IYK opened at $195.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

