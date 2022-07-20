Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.51.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock worth $395,430,143. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.