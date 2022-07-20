SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 933.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 549,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

