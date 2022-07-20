First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

