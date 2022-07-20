SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after buying an additional 325,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 250,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

