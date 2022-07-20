SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 75,305 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 406.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.