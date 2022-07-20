SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 87,490 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after purchasing an additional 717,587 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

