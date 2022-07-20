SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $6.01 Million Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 939,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYZN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

