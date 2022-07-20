SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.