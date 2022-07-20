SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of WEX worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Price Performance

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

