SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,678 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

