Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $4,298,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.