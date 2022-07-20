SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Robinhood Markets worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792 over the last quarter.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

