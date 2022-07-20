Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$57.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$56.14 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The firm has a market cap of C$33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
