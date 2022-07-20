Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

