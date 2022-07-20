Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

