Edison International to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Edison International Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

EIX opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

