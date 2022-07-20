Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,593,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,165,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.92.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

