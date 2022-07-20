Comerica Bank Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 708.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in UDR by 28.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in UDR by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.