Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

