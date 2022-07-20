Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 7.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

