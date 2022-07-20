DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 84 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Price Performance

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,276.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,320.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,329.26. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,176.52 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.