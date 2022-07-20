Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

