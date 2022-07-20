Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.