MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.38. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

