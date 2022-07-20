Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 79.9% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

