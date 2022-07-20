Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $89.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

