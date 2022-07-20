Comerica Bank Has $3.37 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after buying an additional 706,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

