DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

