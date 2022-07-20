American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.
American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
