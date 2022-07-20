Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

