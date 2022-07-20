Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Middlesex Water worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.1 %

MSEX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.54. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

