Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

